BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a crash on Moraine and Seaver Street in Brockton Friday night.

The crash occurred in the front lawn of two homes, smashing fences and leaving behind a lot of debris.

The car allegedly also smashed into a pole at the scene.

There is currently no word on injuries and police are investigating the incident.

