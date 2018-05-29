CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Chelmsford police responded to a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon that resulted in serious injuries.

A Subaru and a pickup truck crashed near 88 Westford Road, according to police.

The driver of the Subaru, a 39-year-old Lowell man, was unresponsive, authorities said. Officers removed him from the car and began to perform CPR. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 30-year-old Chelmsford man, was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening lower body injuries.

One lane of the road will remain closed into the evening.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

