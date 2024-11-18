RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Randolph late Sunday night.

Officers could be seen investigating a shut-down section of Route 28 around 11:30 p.m.

A pair of shoes was left the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox