DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck and a motorcycle collided in Danvers Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Sky 7 HD flew over the crash at the intersection of Sylvan and Ash Streets just before 4 p.m., where the motorcycle could be seen underneath the front of the truck.

Police called the crash “serious,” but have not yet said what led up to the incident, or if anyone was hurt.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

