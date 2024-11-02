METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Methuen on Saturday morning.

Video from the scene showed a mangled white pickup truck being towed away from the scene on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 213. Witnesses said several vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

