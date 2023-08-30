NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash overnight on the Mass. Pike in Natick that left a vehicle in a ditch.

Video from the scene showed the sedan partially submerged in water.

Heavy rain at the time made for slick driving conditions.

No additional information was immediately available.

