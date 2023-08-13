NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigation a serious crash overnight on the Mass. Pike in Newton.

Video from the scene showed state troopers with flashlights looked over two damaged vehicles in the westbound lanes.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)