MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent multi-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Milton on Saturday.

Officers could be seen gathered evidence inside a taped-off section of the roadway where there were three damaged vehicles, one of which had all airbags deployed and significant front-end damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox