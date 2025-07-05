MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent multi-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Milton on Saturday.

Officers could be seen gathered evidence inside a taped-off section of the roadway where there were three damaged vehicles, one of which had all airbags deployed and significant front-end damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)