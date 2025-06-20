BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to Roxbury for reports of a car crash with entrapment Thursday night, and learned the victim had been shot, officials say.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of 163 Ruthven Street for reports of a crash with entrapment.

Ruthven Street was closed off as a result.

When they arrived, they say a victim was extricated and they determined they were shot.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

