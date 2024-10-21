BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police received report at 9:30 Sunday night of a person shot on Skyline Drive.

“Several officers responded and found a male suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg,” police said in a statement. “The victim was treated by Braintree Police officers, firefighters and paramedics.”

The victim was transported to a Boston Hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigatoin; police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

