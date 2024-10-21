BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police received report at 9:30 Sunday night of a person shot on Skyline Drive.

“Several officers responded and found a male suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg,” police said in a statement. “The victim was treated by Braintree Police officers, firefighters and paramedics.”

The victim was transported to a Boston Hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigatoin; police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox