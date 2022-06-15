DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Department responded to a shooting in Dorchester by Allston Street and Melville Avenue, Wednesday afternoon and have confirmed that people have been taken away with life threatening injuries.

Neighbors reported hearing several gun shots and that someone shouted about a person being shot in a backyard.

A heavy police presence remains in Dorchester and has blocked off several streets.

No other information is immediately available at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)