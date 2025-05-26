BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police investigated a shooting scene in Charlestown on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Bunker Hill Street did not locate a victim but did find shell casings in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

