CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police responded to a neighborhood near Harvard Friday morning due to a shooting in the area.

Harvard said in a statement that an unidentified man on a bike shot another person on Sherman Street and the suspect is headed toward Garden Street.

Harvard University had issued a shelter in place as a result.

Cambridge police were on scene investigating and searching for the suspect.

Details at this time are limited.

