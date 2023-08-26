BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in Dorchester on Saturday evening, hours after eight people were wounded in a nearby shooting.

The shots were reportedly fired in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road around 5 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)