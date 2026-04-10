BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to the area of James F. Condon School in South Boston for shots fired Friday around 3:10 p.m.

Parents of students at the school say the school went into “safe mode” and were released later in the day as a result.

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools (BPS) says the shots fired are not connected to BPS in any way.

There is no word of any reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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