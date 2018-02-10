MILLIS, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities were called to the scene of a stabbing at Primavera Restaurant in Millis Saturday night.

Police say they found a husband and wife with stab wounds. The incident happened at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday.

The husband and wife were taken to separate hospitals in serious condition.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office says an individual has been placed under arrest for the stabbings.

Needham Police are also investigating the death a young woman which police believe may be related to the stabbing incident in Millis.

Authorities are expected to provide an update at a press conference on Sunday morning.

