BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing at a Stop & Shop in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Mass Ave. supermarket around 3:30 pm. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox