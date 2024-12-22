BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing at a Stop & Shop in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Mass Ave. supermarket around 3:30 pm. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

