LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded late Wednesday night after reports of a man who was stabbed in the thigh in Leominster.

Police say they received a report of two men chasing after a woman in the area of Monarch Street in Leominster.

When they arrived, they found that one of the men was stabbed in the upper thigh after an argument broke out that stemmed from days earlier.

The man was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Leominster police.

After an investigation, the other man in question was found in an apartment at the Riverside Village Apartments on State Street and was subsequently arrested after a warrant was issued.

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