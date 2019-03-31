Police respond to stabbing on a Connecticut college’s campus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say one person is in custody in connection with a stabbing on a Connecticut university’s campus.

Hartford police say the stabbing occurred in a “dorm area” at the University of Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

The university tweeted that there is an emergency in the area of Village Quad 2, and said that “access to campus is currently closed.”

A later tweet said a suspect had been taken into custody, a lockdown was lifted and there is no threat to campus.

No information about the victim or victims or the extent of their injuries was released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)