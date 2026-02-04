BOSTON (WHDH) - Mojillo Thelot may be smiling, but the bandage and wrappings on his hand and forearm are evidence of a violent altercation over a parking spot.

Red spots on the snow show where blood was spilled.

Boston police say a stabbing occurred at 1 a.m. Wednesday when Thelot said a person wouldn’t move out of the space he had shoveled out.

A fight started and witnesses say the man’s wife handed him a large kitchen style knife.

Thelot and the man’s wife both ended up with cut up hands and arms, leaving him needing medical treatment.

A neighbor told 7NEWS off camera that the two people involved live in the same building. He cannot believe it escalated to this point.

“I think that’s ridiculous. To each his own but I wouldn’t have went that far,” the neighbor said. “I wouldn’t have taken it that far for a parking spot.”

