CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are responding to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 495 northbound in Chelmsford.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and crews could be seen working to remove the truck from a wooded area along the highway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox