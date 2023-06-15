CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are responding to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 495 northbound in Chelmsford.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and crews could be seen working to remove the truck from a wooded area along the highway.

No additional information was immediately available.

