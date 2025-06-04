LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a pickup truck that went off the road and into a body of water on Tuesday in Littleton.

Police say around 2:20 p.m., a gray Nissan Frontier went off I-495S into a body of water in the median.

Officials say the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Replica rifles were found in the truck and ended up in the water.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)