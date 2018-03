HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - One person was transported to the hospital after a two-car crash in Haverhill.

The crash happened on I-495 at Route-25.

There is no word on the current condition of the injured driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)