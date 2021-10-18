SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — South Portland police officers responded to the Long Creek Youth Development Center overnight to serve as backup during “ongoing unrest,” officials said Monday.

Details of the disturbance weren’t released but South Portland officers took up positions outside the facility for six hours from Sunday evening to early Monday, South Portland Police Department Lt. Todd Bernard said.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the incident.

The state’s only youth detention center has been subject of a debate over its future. Some lawmakers want to close it.

Last month, the Department of Corrections announced that three senior officials left or were reassigned because of ongoing problems at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

