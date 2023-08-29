BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash on Route 3 in Burlington overnight.

Crews responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway found vehicles overturned and at least one in the woods.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox