BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigation after five people were shot near Franklin Park on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Franklin Park and Pierpont Road around 8:43 p.m. found five victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. All were transported to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

