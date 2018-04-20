Police responding to armed home invasion in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are responding to an armed home invasion in Stoughton, police said.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Pearl Street.

Stoughton police are asking residents to stay away from the area.

The Massachusetts State Police are assisting.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details come in.

BREAKING: armed robbery at a home in #Stoughton – @StoughtonPD asking people to stay away from Pearl St area #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 20, 2018

Neighbors on Pearl Street in #Stoughton day they were evacuated from home due to armed robbery #7news pic.twitter.com/PCwQHi0o13 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 20, 2018

