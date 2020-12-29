Police responding to crash with injury on Route 1A in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a multi-car crash that also struck a pedestrian on Route 1A in Lynn Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash near Route 1A and Hanson Street found a Nissan Altima, a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Chevrolet Impala were involved and a pedestrian had been hit, police said. There was at least one injury, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

