BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are responding to a fatal pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash at Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 4:30 a.m., according to Boston police.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions at Mass. Ave and Melnea Cass as well as at Hampden and Albany streets.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing news story

