Police responding to person through ice in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are responding to reports of a person through the ice at Mill Pond in Westborough.

Several fire trucks are on scene, as well as an ambulance.

The condition of the person who fell through the ice is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

Rescue 1 and C-2 Responding to Westborough for a person through the ice. — Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) January 14, 2019

