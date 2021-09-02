FARMINGTON, Conn. (WHDH) — Police are responding to a plane crash into a building in Farmington, Connecticut on Thursday morning.

The reported crash happened at 111 Hyde Road, according to Farmington police.

People are told to avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the immediate area.

No additional information has been released.

We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd. Media can stage at the intersection of New Britain Ave and Hyde Rd for now. Any updates will be on our Twitter page. Please avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the immediate area. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) September 2, 2021

