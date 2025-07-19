NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a possible hang glider crash near Plum Island on Saturday morning.

State troopers responding to a report of a small, fixed-wing object that rapidly descended and crashed into the marshland around 8:30 a.m. believe the object is a one-seat hang glider with a small engine, according to state police.

The State Police Marine Unit, Drone Unit, Air Wing, and Field Troopers deployed to the scene to locate the craft and the operator. The search remains ongoing.

The United States Coast Guard and Newbury Fire Department have also been notified.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)