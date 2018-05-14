Police responding to report of stolen vehicle with baby inside in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are searching for a stolen car that may have a child inside, officials said.

An investigation was launched after a caller reported that a green Chevrolet Traverse SUV had been stolen in the area of Washington Street and Malcolm X Park in Roxbury.

The caller reportedly told police that a baby was inside the SUV.

Police have not provided any additional details.

