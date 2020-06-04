Police responding to report of suspicious package near Boston’s Leverett Circle

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a report of a suspicious package near Boston’s Leverett Circle on Thursday night, officials said.

Video from SKY7HD showed what appeared to be a black item on the ground in the area of Nashua Street.

The item was discovered shortly before 4 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

A bomb squad has since been called to the scene, Procopio said.

Multiple ramps leading into the area have been closed to keep traffic away.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

