BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday.

Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

