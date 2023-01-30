BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday.

Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

