SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield that resulted in serious injuries.

I-91 is temporarily closed at Exit 10B, according to state police.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox