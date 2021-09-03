SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield that resulted in serious injuries.

I-91 is temporarily closed at Exit 10B, according to state police.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

#MAtraffic: Troopers on scene of a rollover with serious injuries on I-91 SB. I-91 is temporarily closed at Exit 10B and traffic is being diverted to RT 5 South, West Springfield. @MassDOT is on scene. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 3, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)