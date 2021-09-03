SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield that resulted in serious injuries.
I-91 is temporarily closed at Exit 10B, according to state police.
Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.
No additional information was immediately released.
