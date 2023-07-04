BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to two crashes involving a tractor-trailers on Route 93 in Boston that are tying up traffic into the city on Tuesday.

Video showed traffic at a standstill as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer from the roadway near the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Another crash involving an Amazon tractor-trailer was also being cleared closer to the gas tank.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

