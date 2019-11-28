Police responding to shots fired incident in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police responded to a shots fired incident late Thursday night, police say.

Officers responding to the area of 712 Beech St. for the report of guns shot in the residence found evidence of gunshots being fired.

All parties have been identified and it does not appear to be a random act of violence, police say.

There is an active police presence in the area.

Due to the active investigation, no additional information has been released.

