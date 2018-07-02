Police responding to situation involving barricaded suspect in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavily-armed police officers have surrounded a house in Pelham, New Hampshire after a man barricaded himself inside following a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm, officials said.

Officers responding about 5:30 p.m. to a home on Currier Road learned that family members had self-evacuated and that a man was still inside, the Pelham Police Department said.

The Southern New Hampshire Special Operation Unit was activated and called to the scene. Video from Sky7 showed several heavily-armed officers outside the home, along with a truck equipped with a battering ram.

Police have told neighborhood residents to lock their doors and to bring their pets inside.

The standoff is ongoing. No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)