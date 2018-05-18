Police responding to situation involving person barricaded in home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Plymouth are responding to a situation involving a barricaded subject in a home.

The incident is unfolding on Lombard Street, officials said. A call came in at around 3:30 p.m. about a person reportedly barricaded inside the house and armed with guns.

There is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood. SWAT teams and K-9 officers have been called in for assistance.

No additional details were available.

This is breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

