MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a tractor-trailer rollover in Marlboro.

The ramps from Route 290 eastbound to I-495 northbound and from Route 85 to I-495 are closed and will remain closed for several hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers on scene of a tractor-trailer rollover in Marlborough. Ramps from Route 290 eastbound to 495 northbound and from Route 85 to 495 currently closed, expected to remain so for 2-3 hours. #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/d6xLs0ATkR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 7, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)