NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after a train and van collided in North Andover Friday evening on Sutton Street.

SKY7 HD was at the scene, showing a commuter rail train and a van along the Haverhill Line.

Emergency crews have the scene roped off.

7NEWS Sources say the gates were down and the driver went around the gates, and no one was hurt.

