Police return to kidnapping suspect’s home where 3 bodies were found

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Investigators returned Friday morning to the Springfield home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that among those at the home was a ground-penetrating radar imaging company.

Investigators on Thursday found three bodies “in and around” the home, where 47-year-old Stewart Weldon is believed to live, Gulluni said.

“I feel scared,” a 20-year resident of Page Boulevard said. “It’s creepy. We lived so close and yet we never knew what was going on.”

Weldon was arrested last weekend following a police chase after fleeing a traffic stop. A woman in his car said Weldon had kidnapped, sexually assaulted and beat her with a hammer.

Weldon is being held on $1 million bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday.

He has not been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified.

One child was removed from the home, officials announced Friday.

“The Department of Children and Families took emergency custody of a child in the home and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement,” DCF spokesperson Andrea Grossman said.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

