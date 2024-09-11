MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police tracked down a Medford man’s beloved motorcycle and gave it back to him Monday evening after it was stolen last month.

Mario Ferreria said the bike he worked his whole life to buy was stolen on Aug. 21 while he was at work at Wegmans.

“I ended up coming to this country and I had the means to buy the bike, and so I bought it, and it was my baby,” Ferreria said.

He said he was finishing up a shift at the grocery store when he realized his motorcycle wasn’t where he parked it.

“I was looking, but they stole my bike,” Ferreria said.

Medford police quickly got on the case, spotting the car involved in the theft on surveillance video. Although the license plate was partially obscured with tape, detectives were able to identify the suspect and find the motorcycle.

Officers gave Ferreria his bike back weeks later in a surprise reveal caught on camera.

“I was surprised, it was like the police chief and other police officers. They were around my bike and — oh my God, that was really, really happy, and it was a good surprise,” Ferreria said.

He said he expects to get back on the bike Wednesday.

