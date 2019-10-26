Police: Revere bank robber falsely claimed to have bomb

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after robbing a Revere bank by claiming he had a bomb Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to East Boston Savings Bank for a report of a robbery at 1 p.m., police said. A man allegedly said he had a bomb before escaping in a taxi.

The man was arrested in the North Gate shopping center.

Police and FBI agents are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)