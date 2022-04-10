DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man is facing charges after police allegedly found drugs and an illegal gun in his car.

Officers pulled over 36-year-old Marcus Johnson near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boston Police Dept.

While speaking with him, officers said they noticed several loose pills and after getting him out of the car found more items that they said indicated narcotics distribution.

After he was arrested, officers found a loaded Taurus 9mm gun, 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 46 grams of crack cocaine, and 48 grams of fentanyl. and cash in the car.

He s due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)