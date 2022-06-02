REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to traffic a woman to an undercover police officer, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Juan Vanegas, 31, was charged in Chelsea District Court Wednesday with one count of trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Vanegas was arrested as a result of a sting operation in which Revere and Massachusetts State Police established an undercover officer at a residence and contacted Vanegas, requesting that he drop off one of two women in his possession, according to Hayden.

After the woman was escorted inside, officers arrested Vanegas at the scene.

“This incident provides a clear example of how human trafficking works and how traffickers manipulate and exploit victims for their personal financial gain,” said Hayden. “This type of crime degrades streets and communities, and above all, places short-term dangers and long-term scars on victims.”

