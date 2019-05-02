Police: Revere marijuana deal turns into armed robbery, kidnapping

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are facing serious criminal charges after police say a planned marijuana deal in Revere on Tuesday afternoon turned into a case of armed robbery and kidnapping.

A trooper patrolling Route 16 near Broadway around 4 p.m. stopped a Honda Civic for motor vehicle violations and found four people under the age of 21 inside, along with marijuana, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Malden, told the trooper that he was attempting to sell the other men marijuana but they brandished firearms, robbed him, and then forced him to drive around, police said.

Lenin Pimental, 19, of Roxbury, Johel Mims, 19, of Malden, and Jayson Vega-Castro, 19, of Revere, were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Police say a Colt D.A. 38 revolver and a Raven ARMs MP-25 were found in the car.

Pimental, Mims, and Vega-Castro are charged with kidnapping with a firearm, attempt to commit a crime, possessing a firearm while committing a felony, possessing a firearm without an FID card, possessing ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm, and possessing an open container of marijuana.

Vega-Castro was also found to have an active warrant from Chelsea District Court for motor vehicle offenses, according to police.

All of the men were slated to be arraigned Wednesday.

