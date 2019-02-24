Police: Revere woman leaves injured child in rollover crash, takes other child to hospital

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere woman is facing several charges after she allegedly left one of her children at the scene of a rollover crash Sunday and took the younger one to the hospital.

Troopers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Route 16 near the Route 1 on-ramp found a red Nissan Kicks overturned in a ditch, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Witnesses told officers that there were three occupants in the car, the driver, 37-year-old Cecilia Miranda and her two children ages 10 and 6.

According to the witnesses, Miranda took off with a bystander and her six-year-old son, leaving the 10-year-old behind.

A second bystander arrived on the scene and took the 10-year-old to East Boston Neighborhood HealthCare Center, police say.

He was later transported to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Both children were said to have severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to locate Miranda and her six-year-old son at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was subsequently placed under arrest.

Miranda is facing numerous charges including, operating under the influence of alcohol with serious bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment.

She has been released on bail pending her arraignment in Chelsea District Court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

