Police: Rhode Island woman facing OUI charges after slamming into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cranston, Rhode Island woman is facing Operating Under the Influence charges after slamming into a house early Sunday morning in Rehoboth, police say.

Officials responding to a report of a motor vehicle that crashed into a house on Providence Street around 2:15 a.m. found a Toyota Corolla that crashed into the front of the home about four feet from where one of the residents had been sleeping in their bed.

Homeowners told police they woke up to a very loud bang and feeling the whole house shake.

The driver of the Corolla was identified as 28-year-old Lindsay Fornaciari. She was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

During the investigation, police say the Corolla had left the roadway and traveled around 125 feet through shrubs and brush before slamming into the house.

Fornaciari has been charged with OUI-Alcohol, Negligent Operation of a Motorvehicle, and Marked lanes violation.

She will be arraigned at a later date in Taunton District Court.

